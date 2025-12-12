Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo to send trophy back in protest over Israel’s participation

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

2024 Eurovision Song Contest winner Nemo performs during the grand final of the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland, on May 17 2025. File Photo

Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo on Thursday said they were handing back their trophy in the latest protest about Israel’s continued participation in the contest over the war in Gaza.

Nemo, the non-binary singer who won in 2024 with The Code, a drum-and-bass, opera, rap and rock song, said Israel’s continued participation went against the contest’s ideals of inclusion and dignity for all people.

The comments are the latest protest against the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the Eurovision organiser that has seen five countries pull out after it cleared Israel last week to take part in next year’s event in Austria.

“Eurovision says it stands for unity, for inclusion and dignity for all people. And these are the values that make this contest so meaningful for me,” Nemo said in a post on Instagram.

“But Israel’s continued participation, during what the UN’s independent international commission of inquiry [on the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel] has concluded to be a genocide, shows there’s a clear conflict between those ideals and the decisions the EBU is making.”

Israel has repeatedly rejected any accusation of genocide, saying it has respected international law and has a right to defend itself after the cross-border Hamas-led attack from Gaza on October 7 2023 that precipitated the war.

Iceland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, the country’s public broadcaster RUV said on Wednesday, joining Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Slovenia, who have also pulled out, citing Israel’s conduct in the war in Gaza.

Nemo said it was clear something was deeply wrong when countries pulled out of the contest, adding they would send their Eurovision trophy back to the EBU’s headquarters in Geneva.

“This is not about individuals or artists. It’s about the fact that the contest was repeatedly used to soften the image of a state accused of severe wrongdoing, all while the EBU insists that this contest is non-political,” Nemo said.

The singer said they had a clear message for the EBU, which organises the contest that reaches about 160-million viewers.

“Live what you claim. If the values we celebrate on stage aren’t lived off stage, then even the most beautiful songs become meaningless,” Nemo said.

“I’m waiting for the moment those words and actions align. Until then, this trophy is yours.”

Reuters