Thai PM says he will speak to Trump late Friday on Cambodia clashes

Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and and US President Donald Trump applaud as Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet hold a document during the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 26 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Thailand’s caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday he was scheduled to speak to US President Donald Trump late in the day as border clashes between Cambodia and Thailand continued for a fifth day.

Anutin told reporters the call with Trump would take place at about 9.20pm local time.

Trump is keen to intervene again to stop the fighting and salvage a ceasefire he brokered earlier this year, pledging for a third day to make calls to the leaders of the two countries to try to stop the fighting.

At the congressional ball late on Thursday, Trump burnished his credentials as a global peace-maker and expressed confidence he would get the truce “back on track”.

“We’ve solved eight wars. Think of it. Eight wars have been solved, though Thailand and Cambodia, I think we are going to have to make a few phone calls on Thailand and (Cambodia) but we’ll get that one back on track,” he said.

The militaries of Thailand and Cambodia have been fighting at locations along their 817km border in some of the most intense fighting since a five-day battle in July, which Trump stopped with calls to the two leaders to halt their worst conflict in recent history.

At least 20 people have been killed and more than 200 wounded, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced by days-long exchanges of heavy artillery and rocket fire.

Reuters