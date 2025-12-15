Chile elects Jose Antonio Kast as president in sharp rightward shift

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

José Antonio Kast won Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, leveraging voter fears over rising crime and migration to steer the country in its sharpest rightward shift since the end of the military dictatorship in 1990.

Kast secured a commanding 58% of the vote in a runoff with the government-backed leftist candidate Jeannette Jara, who won 42% and swiftly conceded.

Throughout his decades-long political career, Kast has been a consistent right-wing hardliner. He has proposed building border walls, deploying the military to high-crime areas, and deporting all migrants who are in the country illegally.

Reuters