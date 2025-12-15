World

Chile elects Jose Antonio Kast as president in sharp rightward shift

Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast engages with the crowd in Santiago after the partial results of the first round vote during the presidential election.
Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast secured a commanding 58% of the vote in a runoff. File photo. (Pablo Sanhueza )

José Antonio Kast won Chile’s presidential election on Sunday, leveraging voter fears over rising crime and migration to steer the country in its sharpest rightward shift since the end of the military dictatorship in 1990.

Kast secured a commanding 58% of the vote in a runoff with the government-backed leftist candidate Jeannette Jara, who won 42% and swiftly conceded.

Throughout his decades-long political career, Kast has been a consistent right-wing hardliner. He has proposed building border walls, deploying the military to high-crime areas, and deporting all migrants who are in the country illegally.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

RAF’s dodgy call centre deal 

2

‘Publish the names’ – Calls grow for AfriForum and Solidarity to name journalists allegedly paid to discredit them

3

Tyla’s triumphant week in sari and song

4

PODCAST | Ramaphosa safe for now: Experts say he’s a skilful politician and contenders want him to stay

5

JAN DE VILLIERS | Johnson can’t make Steenhuisen his new baboon

Related Articles