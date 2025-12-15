Hong Kong court finds tycoon Jimmy Lai guilty in landmark security trial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Hong Kong’s high court has found media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai guilty of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces.

It was the city’s highest-profile trial under a China-imposed national security law that could see Lai jailed for life.

The landmark case has drawn international scrutiny of Hong Kong’s judicial independence amid a years-long crackdown on rights and freedoms in the global financial hub.

While 78-year-old Lai’s supporters see him as a freedom fighter, Beijing sees him as a mastermind of anti-government protests and a conspirator advocating for US sanctions against Hong Kong and the mainland.

Chinese authorities have rejected accusations of eroding the city’s rule of law.

“There is no doubt” that Lai “had harboured his resentment and hatred of” China, judge Esther Toh told a packed courtroom as the tycoon sat with his arms folded.

Lai was the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper and one of the most prominent critics of China’s Communist Party leadership.

He has already spent five years in jail, facing a slew of litigation under the sweeping security legislation that Beijing enacted in response to the 2019 protests.

A pre-sentencing hearing where Lai can plead for lenience is scheduled for January 12.

Reuters