LA police probe deaths of filmmaker Rob Reiner and wife as apparent homicide

A tyre burst foiled the attempted escape of five suspects who led police on a high-speed chase from Westbury to Florida at the weekend.
Two people were found dead at the Los Angeles home of actor-director Rob Reiner, the LAPD said on Sunday. Stock photo. (123rf.com/Ilkin Quliyev)

Actor-director and political activist Rob Reiner and his wife were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, and police detectives are investigating the circumstances as an apparent homicide, city officials said.

While police declined to publicly identify the two people found deceased, Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom each released statements confirming that Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele, 68, had died.

Reiner’s directing credits include When Harry Met Sally (1989), Ghosts of Mississippi (1996), The Bucket List (2007) and LBJ (2016).

Reuters

