South Africa in solidarity with Australia after Bondi Beach mass shooting

An aerial view of emergency personnel working at the scene of the shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14 2025 in this screenshot from a video.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) has denounced the mass shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, during a Hanukkah celebration on Sunday.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when gunmen opened fire during the Jewish holiday event.

“We condemn the senseless violence, which appears to have targeted the Jewish faithful while they were lighting candles for Hanukkah at Bondi Beach,” said Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

“There is no justification for terrorism or attacks on any group based on faith or identity. South Africa stands in solidarity with Australia during this period of mourning and grief.”

The government extended its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people and government of Australia.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families and friends of the victims.”

The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) also condemned the “despicable shooting” and urged all governments, including the South African government, to take seriously the anti-Semitic rhetoric circulating in Australia, including chants and calls to “gas Jews”.

“Our condolences go to the families and friends of those murdered in the brutal shooting,” the SAJBD stated.

“We call on our community to attend the Hanukkah lightings around the country so we can unite in support for the Jews of Sydney at this very difficult time. Now is the time to ensure the light shines during such a dark day for world Jewry.”

Australian authorities have described the attack as a terrorist incident and act of anti-Semitism targeted at the Jewish community.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack, saying the evil unleashed was “beyond comprehension”.

“This is a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy, a celebration of faith,” he said. “At this dark moment for our nation, our police and security agencies are working to determine anyone associated with the outrage.”

Police have reportedly identified two suspects as a 50-year-old father, who was shot and killed by the police, and his 24-year-old son who is in a critical condition in hospital under police guard.

