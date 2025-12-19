Zelensky thanks EU leaders for agreeing on €90bn financial support

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says it is important Russian assets remain frozen. File photo.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the European Council on Friday for agreeing to provide €90bn (R1.7-trillion) of support to Kyiv over the next two years.

“This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience,” Zelensky wrote on the Telegram app.

EU leaders decided on Friday to borrow cash to fund Ukraine’s defence against Russia for the next two years rather than use frozen Russian assets, sidestepping divisions over an unprecedented plan to finance Kyiv with Russian sovereign cash.

Zelensky said: “It is important Russian assets remain frozen and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years.”

Reuters