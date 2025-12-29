Seven Turkish police wounded in clash with Islamic State militants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police block a road leading to a site where Turkish officers launched an operation on a house believed to contain suspected Islamic State militants and where, according to state media, seven officers were wounded in a clash in Yalova province on December 29 2025.

Seven police officers were wounded in a clash with suspected Islamic State militants in northwest Türkiye on Monday and a police operation against them was ongoing, a Reuters witness and state media reported.

Sporadic gunfire could be heard at the scene of the clash in Yalova province, south of Istanbul on the Sea of Marmara coast, where police teams launched an overnight operation at a house believed to contain militants, the witness said.

Police sealed off the road approaching the house and one officer said the operation was under way, the witness said. Smoke rose from a nearby fire and a police helicopter flew overhead, with several ambulances and fire engines in attendance.

Turkish police last week detained 115 suspected Islamic State members they said were planning to carry out attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations in the country.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said on Monday the wounded police officers had been taken to hospitals and were not in a serious condition.

The suspects opened fire on police when they launched the operation at about 3am on the outskirts of Yalova town, broadcaster NTV reported. Police special forces were sent to the scene from neighbouring Bursa province to provide support, it said.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor’s office said last week Islamic State militants were planning attacks against non-Muslims in particular.

Almost a decade ago the jihadist group was blamed for attacks on civilian targets in Türkiye, including a gun attack on an Istanbul nightclub and the city’s main airport, killing dozens of people.

