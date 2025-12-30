Measles cases in South Carolina rise by 20 to 176, state health department says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stock photo.

The South Carolina health department reported 176 measles cases related to the ongoing outbreak in the state on Tuesday, 20 additional cases since its last update on Friday.

The widening outbreak has been reported in the northwest part of the state, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg, according to the South Carolina department of public health.

There are currently 287 people in quarantine and two in isolation.

Of those infected, 165 were unvaccinated, four were partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose measles-mumps-rubella vaccines, one was fully vaccinated and four had unknown vaccination status.

As of December 23, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 50 measles outbreaks and a total of 2,012 confirmed cases of the disease in the US this year. That compared with 16 outbreaks reported in 2024.

The CDC defines an outbreak as three or more related cases.

Reuters