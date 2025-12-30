Thailand-Cambodia ceasefire holds, but Bangkok says breaches delayed release of prisoners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thailand's director-general of the department of information and spokesperson of the ministry of foreign affairs, Nikorndej Balankura. File photo.

A renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes passed the 72-hour mark on Tuesday, an initial goal the countries set to secure a more lasting peace, but Bangkok said it delayed the release of 18 Cambodian soldiers due to alleged breaches of the deal.

The Southeast Asian neighbours agreed on a ceasefire that took effect at noon on Saturday, halting 20 days of fighting that killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on the two sides, and included fighter jet sorties, exchanges of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

The border clashes reignited early this month after the breakdown in a ceasefire deal US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim helped broker to halt a previous round of conflict in July.

Under the agreement signed by the defence ministers of the two countries on Saturday, Thailand said it would release the 18 Cambodian soldiers after the ceasefire held for 72 hours.

On Tuesday Thai foreign ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said the military had detected many drones from Cambodia on Sunday night, which it saw as a breach of the deal, and it had reconsidered the timing of the handover of the soldiers.

“The consideration of date and time of the release depends on the security side,” he said at a press conference, adding the handover could “happen soon”.

Cambodian authorities have strongly rejected the accusation of using drones and issued an order prohibiting the use of drones across the country late on Monday.

“There has been no reaction yet. It is being monitored,” said Pen Bona, a spokesperson for the Cambodian government, when asked about the delay in the soldiers’ release.

The Thai foreign ministry also sent a formal protest to Cambodia after a Thai soldier lost a limb on Monday in a landmine blast at a border area.

Landmine incidents were a catalyst for the renewed clashes.

China’s foreign minister hosted two days of talks with his Thai and Cambodian counterparts, reaching an agreement on Monday that the two countries would work to rebuild mutual trust and gradually consolidate the ceasefire.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thai foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said the ceasefire was fragile and needed the two sides to ensure it was sustained and bilateral relations were gradually repaired.

“The ceasefire has only just been agreed so there is fragility,” Sihasak told reporters. “We should avoid instigation or things that could diminish the ceasefire.”

