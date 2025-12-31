IN PICS | New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world

The world bids farewell to 2025 on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at some of the festivities and preparations from various parts of the world, including Australia, Thailand and New Zealand.
The world bids farewell to 2025 on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at some of the festivities and preparations from various parts of the world, including Australia, Thailand and New Zealand.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.