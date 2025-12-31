World

IN PICS | New Year’s Eve celebrations from around the world

The Sydney Harbour Bridge is illuminated white during the 'Moment of Unity', a one-minute pause to reflect on the deadly mass shooting during a Jewish Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on December 14, during New Year's Eve celebrations, in Sydney, Australia, on December 31 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams (Hollie Adams)

The world bids farewell to 2025 on Wednesday night. Here’s a look at some of the festivities and preparations from various parts of the world, including Australia, Thailand and New Zealand.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge to mark the New Year in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams (Hollie Adams)
People watch Bangkok's skyline at twilight on New Year's Eve, in Bangkok, Thailand, December 31, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa (Chalinee Thirasupa)
People celebrate the new year early at noon, on New Year's Eve, by Lake Bajer, in Fuzine, Croatia, December 31, 2025. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic (Antonio Bronic)

