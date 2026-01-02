Three killed in New Year’s Eve attack on informal gold miners in Peru

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thousands of permits are exploited by illegal miners who, according to police and industry sources, steal the output from other miners working together with criminal gangs. Stock photo.

At least three people were killed in a New Year’s Eve attack on informal miners in Pataz district in northern Peru, local authorities and a mining firm said on Thursday, the latest in a series of attacks on small-scale gold miners in the South American nation.

Mining firm Poderosa said its security personnel had approached the area after hearing gunshots and found three people fatally shot, adding they had likely entered illegally to extract materials.

The mining company said police had said no-one was kidnapped or missing, contradicting earlier statements on TV by Pataz mayor Aldo Marino, who told local TV police had reported seven people missing.

Marino said reports from other people nearby suggested the death toll could be higher.

Local prosecutors said on social media they had found 11 shell casings at the scene and launched an investigation. Poderosa said police had arrested two people.

The police did not confirm the attack and government officials were not available to comment.

Pataz has become Peru’s main gold-producing area, thanks mainly to small-scale artisan or informal mines which operate under temporary government permits called Reinfo.

However, thousands of permits are exploited by illegal miners who, according to police and industry sources, steal the output from other miners working together with criminal gangs.

Peru’s government in December extended the Reinfo permits for one year, the fifth such extension in a decade. In July, it kicked more than 50,000 small-scale miners off the scheme, more than half, keeping just over 30,000 for a formalisation process.

Peru exported $15.5bn (R256.3bn) worth of gold in 2024, a sharp jump from $11bn (R181.8bn) registered the previous year. About 40% is of illegal origin, according to estimates from local industry and the country’s financial watchdog.

Police reported 13 miners killed in the same district in May last year as criminal gangs sought to grow their control in the area.

Reuters