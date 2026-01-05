At least 16 dead in Iran during week of protests, rights groups say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

By Elwely Elwelly

Dubai — At least 16 people have been killed during a week of unrest in Iran, rights groups said on Sunday, as protests ​over soaring inflation spread across the country, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces.

Deaths and arrests were reported throughout the week by both state media and rights groups, though the figures differ. Reuters has not been able to independently verify the numbers.

The protests are the biggest in three years, and while smaller than some previous bouts of unrest to rattle the country, ‍they come at a moment of vulnerability, with ​the economy in tatters and international pressure building.

US President Donald Trump has threatened to come to the protesters’ aid if they face violence, saying on Friday “we are locked and loaded and ready to go”, without specifying what actions he was considering.

That warning prompted threats of retaliation against US forces in the region from ​senior Iranian officials. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran “will not yield to the enemy”.

Kurdish rights group Hengaw reported that at least 17 people have been ‍killed since the start of the protests. HRANA, a network of rights activists, said at least 16 people have been killed and 582 arrested.

Iran’s police chief, Ahmad-Reza Radan, told state media that security forces targeted protest leaders for ⁠arrest over the previous two days, saying “a big number of leaders on the virtual space have been detained”.

Police said 40 people have been arrested in the capital, Tehran, over what they called “fake posts” on protests aimed at disturbing public opinion.

The most intense clashes have been reported in western parts of Iran, but there have also been protests and ‌clashes between demonstrators and police in Tehran, in central areas ‌and in the southern Baluchistan province.

Late on Saturday, the ⁠governor of Qom, the conservative centre of Iran’s Shi’ite Muslim clerical establishment, said two people had been killed there in unrest, adding that one of them died when an explosive device he made blew up prematurely.

HRANA and the state-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported that authorities detained the administrator of online accounts urging protests.

Currency losses

Protests began a week ago among bazaar traders and shopkeepers before spreading to university students and then provincial cities, where some protesters have been chanting against Iran’s clerical rulers.

Iran has faced inflation above 36% since the start of its year in March and the rial currency has lost around half its value against the dollar, causing hardship for many people.

International ​sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme have been reimposed, the government has struggled to provide ⁠water and electricity, and global financial bodies predict a recession in 2026.

Authorities have attempted a dual approach to the protests: acknowledging the economic crisis and offering dialogue with demonstrators while meeting more forceful displays of dissent with violence.

Khamenei said on Saturday that though authorities will talk to protesters, “rioters should be put in their place”.

Speaking on Sunday, vice-president Mohammadreza Aref ‍said the government acknowledges the country faces shortcomings while warning that some ‍people are seeking to exploit the protests. “We expect the youth not to fall into the trap ‍of the enemies,” Aref said in comments carried by state media.