Ukraine says Russian strike on Kyiv leaves first civilians dead this year

People take shelter inside a metro station during a Russian missile and drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, on November 19 2025. File photo.

An overnight Russian air attack on Kyiv and its region killed two people, Ukraine’s authorities said on Monday, in what appeared to be the first reported deaths in Russian strikes on the Ukrainian capital this year.

Ukraine’s state emergency service said the strike set ablaze a medical facility in the Obolonskyi district in Kyiv’s northern sector, where an inpatient ward was operating. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside, the service said.

A woman was injured and 25 people were evacuated, the service said on the Telegram messaging app.

It released a night photo showing emergency responders carrying a body on a stretcher past an ambulance outside a building with snow on the ground.

Russia also hit towns and villages across the Kyiv region, damaging homes and critical infrastructure, and killing a civilian in the Fastiv district, just southwest of the capital, the region’s governor Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram.

Small parts of the region were left without power, Kalashnyk said.

There was no immediate comment from Russia. The two sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones during the nearly four-year-old war, saying it strikes military targets, while Ukraine says civilians and civilian infrastructure are often hit.

Reuters