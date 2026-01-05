WATCH | Trump threatens military operation against Colombia after Venezuela raid

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia’s government, telling reporters such an operation “sounds good to me”.

“Colombia is also very sick, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the US, and he’s not going to be doing it very long,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in an apparent reference to Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro.

Asked directly whether the US would pursue a military operation against the country, Trump answered: “It sounds good to me.”

The comments came after the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid and flew him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.

Reuters