EU to support peace in Ukraine ‘with civilian and military missions’

EU Council President Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) is ready to support a peace deal in Ukraine with civilian and military missions on the ground. (Yves Herman)

EU Council president Antonio Costa said on Tuesday that the European Union (EU) was ready to support a peace deal in Ukraine with civilian and military missions on the ground.

“We will assist with our civilian and military EU missions on the ground. Ukraine must be in the strongest possible position—before, during, and after any ceasefire,” he said after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Paris during a summit of the so-called coalition of the willing, which comprises European allies to Ukraine.

