European commissioner says US military takeover of Greenland would be end of Nato

It would be the end of Nato if the US took Greenland by force, and EU member states are under obligation to come to Denmark’s assistance if it was faced with military aggression, the European commissioner for defence and space said on Monday.

President Donald Trump has claimed the US must own Greenland, an autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China from occupying the strategically located and mineral-rich Arctic territory, adding US military presence there was not enough.

Greenland and Denmark have said Greenland is not for sale, but Trump has not ruled out taking it by force.

“I agree with the Danish prime minister that it will be the end of Nato, but also among people it will be very negative,” commissioner Andrius Kubilius told Reuters at a security conference in Sweden.

Kubilius also said the EU Treaty article 42.7 obliged member states to come to Denmark’s assistance if faced with military aggression.

“It will depend very much on Denmark, how they will react, and what their position will be, but definitely there is such an obligation of member states to come for mutual assistance if another member state is facing military aggression,” he said.

Reuters