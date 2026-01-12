Tehran maintains open lines with Washington

Communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open, such as through a US special envoy or traditional intermediaries like Switzerland, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.
He was responding, via an English translation, to a question about contact with US President Donald Trump as Tehran faces protests.
Trump said on Sunday that Iran had called to negotiate regarding its nuclear programme. Baghaei said “contradictory messages” had been sent that caused ambiguity and Iran remained committed to diplomacy.
Reuters
