World

Tehran maintains open lines with Washington

Iran continues diplomatic dialogue amid US protest reactions

Reuters Agency

Reuters

An overturned car and multiple fires burn as protesters chant outside a police station, in Azna, Iran, in this still image obtained from a social media video released on January 1 2026. (Social media/Reuters )

Communication lines between Tehran and Washington remain open, such as through a US special envoy or traditional intermediaries like Switzerland, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

He was responding, via an English translation, to a question about contact with US President Donald Trump as Tehran faces protests.

Trump said on Sunday that Iran had called to negotiate regarding its nuclear programme. Baghaei said “contradictory messages” had been sent that caused ambiguity and Iran remained committed to diplomacy.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

MATRIC RESULTS UPDATES | IEB 98.31% pass rate sets the tone as SA awaits national results

2

WATCH | Moremi confident Pirates can do domestic clean sweep this season

3

Fires leave trail of loss from Mossel Bay to Dunoon

4

JUSTICE MALALA | Fasten your seatbelts, the turbulence in 2026 will be significant

5

SCA upholds eviction order in matrimonial property dispute

Related Articles