WATCH | ‘The Pitt’ and ‘The Studio’ win big at Golden Globes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Noah Wyle, Best Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Pitt’, which won won best drama series at the Golden Globes on January 11 2026. Picture: REUTERS/DANIEL COLE

HBO Max’s The Pitt, a medical drama which puts a spotlight on America’s strained emergency rooms, won best drama series at the Golden Globes on Sunday, while The Studio, a Hollywood satire from Apple TV, earned the award for best comedy.

The Pitt follows Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle, who works at the often-daunting Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room.

“We live in a very divided country in the world right now, but I think cinema brings us all together not only as an audience but as a community,” said The Pitt creator, R Scott Gemmill.

“What you do, the stories you tell, they make a difference,” the ER writer said.

The Pitt also won the best actor award for Wyle.

“What a truly humbling moment this is,” Wyle said on stage during his acceptance speech. “I was raised in a family who put a high priority on art and on curiosity,” he said, noting he has benefited from “incredible teachers” and advice from “good friends”.

Wyle concluded his speech by thanking health-care workers.

In addition to the best comedy award, Seth Rogen won best actor in a comedy for The Studio.

Rogen joked about an episode of the satirical series that was set at the Golden Globes.

“The only way I could win was to do a show where I got a fake one,” he said.

The Studio follows Hollywood executive Matt Remick, portrayed by Rogen, who must balance the corporate demands of the film industry with his desires for creative content.

Other noteworthy winners included Adolescence and Jean Smart for best female actor in a comedy for Hacks.

The White Lotus, which led with six TV nominations, came away empty-handed.

In 2023 Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which was criticised for a lack of diversity and ethical lapses in its stewardship of the awards, was shut down as a consequence.

Under the new ownership, the organisation has expanded to 300 journalists from 75 countries and 60% racial and ethnic diversity.