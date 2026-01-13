Greenland could vote to join Russia if Trump does not hurry: Medvedev

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A general view of the port in Nuuk, Greenland. Russia has warned the US that if America does not act quickly, Greenlanders might choose to vote to join Russia. File photo.

Russian security council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev says Greenlanders could vote to join Russia if US President Donald Trump does not move quickly to secure the Arctic island, Interfax reported on Monday.

“Trump needs to hurry. According to unverified information, in a few days there could be a sudden referendum in which the 55,000-strong Greenland could vote to join Russia,” Interfax reported, quoting Medvedev, a former Russian president.

“Then that’s it. No new little stars on the [US] flag.”

Trump has revived his push for the US to take control of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, claiming Washington needs to own it to deter Russia. Trump has said its location and resources make Greenland vital for national security, prompting firm objections from Denmark and Greenland.

While Russia makes no claim to Greenland, it has long monitored the island’s strategic role in Arctic security, given its position on North Atlantic routes and the presence there of a major US military and space surveillance facility.

The Kremlin has not commented on Trump’s renewed push, but calling the Arctic a zone of Russia’s national and strategic interests it said last year it was closely watching the “rather dramatic” debate around Greenland.

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine fractured much Arctic cooperation. As climate change opens new routes and resource prospects, the region has become more contested.

Reuters