WATCH | Iran regime in its final days, says German Chancellor Merz

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke rises as protesters gather amid evolving anti-government unrest at Vakilabad highway in Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan province, Iran, released on January 10, 2026, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday he assumes Iran’s leadership is in its “final days and weeks” as it faces widespread protests.

Demonstrations in Iran have evolved from complaints about dire economic hardships to calls for the fall of the clerical establishment in the Islamic Republic.

“I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime,” Merz said during a trip to India, questioning the Iranian leadership’s legitimacy.

“When a regime can only maintain power through violence, then it is effectively at its end. The population is now rising up against this regime.”

Merz said Germany was in close contact with the United States and fellow European governments on the situation in Iran and urged Tehran to end its deadly crackdown on protesters.

He did not comment on Germany’s trade ties with Iran.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that any country that does business with Iran will face a tariff rate of 25% on trade with the US.

Germany maintains limited trade relations with Iran despite significant restrictions, making Berlin Tehran’s most important trading partner in the EU.

German exports to Iran fell 25% to just under €871m (about R16.69bn) in the first 11 months of 2025, representing less than 0.1% of total German exports, according to federal statistics office data seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Reuters

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke in Bengaluru and Rene Wagner in Berlin, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Timothy Heritage)