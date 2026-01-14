World

Nestlé CEO apologises for infant formula recall

No illnesses linked to precautionary nutrition products recall

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The health department has condemned calls for donations of infant formula and the distribution of homemade formula recipes on social media.
Nestle has recalled some batches of the firm’s infant nutrition products from several countries. File photo. (Wendy Knowler)

Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil has apologised for over the recall in dozens of countries of some batches of the firm’s infant nutrition products, a setback which dealt a fresh blow to the Swiss consumer goods giant after a challenging 2025.

“Before I explain the situation in more detail, I first want to apologise sincerely for the worry and disruption this may have caused parents, caregivers and our customers,” Navratil said in a video published by the company.

He said all recalls have now been announced. There have been no confirmed cases of illness linked to the products to date, he added

The recall has put more pressure on the KitKat and Nescafé maker and its new CEO, Navratil, who is seeking to revive growth through a portfolio review after management upheavals.

Navratil said that in December the firm confirmed a quality concern at one of its factories in the Netherlands and began a precautionary recall across several European countries where the affected products were sold from the plant in question.

The recall has also put pressure on Nestlé’s shares.

Reuters

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

