WATCH | Another immigration-related shooting fuels chaos in Minneapolis

Members of federal law enforcement back up protesters as tensions rise after federal law enforcement agents were involved in a shooting incident a week after a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in north Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on January 14 2026.

By Seth Herald, Jonathan Allen, Joseph Ax and Ted Hesson

A Venezuelan man who fled a traffic stop in Minneapolis was shot in the leg on Wednesday by a US immigration agent, the government said, amid a surge of agents that has spurred dramatic resistance in the Minnesota city.

The US department of homeland security (DHS), which is overseeing President Donald Trump’s crackdown on immigration, said the shooting came after two people attacked the federal agent with a broomstick and snow shovel as he wrestled with the Venezuelan, who DHS said was in the US illegally.

Protesters throwing rocks, ice and fireworks clashed with law enforcement agents who fired teargas and crowd control munitions late into the night after the shooting, which came a week after an immigration officer fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a US citizen, in her car in Minneapolis.

Reuters journalists photographed law enforcement agents and protesters on dark streets obscured by clouds of teargas and occasionally illuminated by beams from agents’ headlamps and flashes from crowd control munitions.

People in the streets near the shooting had thrown fireworks, ice and rocks at law enforcement and were “engaging in unlawful acts”, Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara told a press conference at which he and mayor Jacob Frey urged the crowds to disperse.

“We do not need this to escalate any further,” O’Hara said.

The US department of homeland security, which oversees ICE, accused Frey and Minnesota governor Tim Walz, both Democrats, of encouraging resistance to ICE with “hateful rhetoric”, a contention Frey rejected.

“We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos,” the mayor said.

Shovel, broomstick and gunshots

The latest shooting unfolded in sub-freezing weather on Wednesday night when the Venezuelan targeted by federal law enforcement officers in the traffic stop tried to get away and crashed his vehicle into a parked car before fleeing on foot, according to a DHS statement.

A pursuing officer caught up with the man, who “began to resist and violently assault the officer”, the DHS said.

While they struggled, two people emerged from a nearby apartment and attacked the officer with a snow shovel and broom handle, it said.

The Venezuelan broke loose and started striking the officer with one of the tools, the DHS said.

The officer, “fearing for his life and safety”, fired and wounded the Venezuelan in the leg.

The wounded man and the two others fled into the apartment where they barricaded themselves before all were taken into custody, the government said.

The man who was shot and the officer were hospitalised, the DHS said. A person familiar with the situation said the wounded suspect was in stable condition. The condition of the officer was not immediately known.

City on edge

The city has been on edge since Good, a mother of three, was shot dead behind the wheel of her car on January 7 during an encounter with ICE agents while taking part in a neighbourhood patrol network of local activists tracking and monitoring the activities of federal officers.

Opponents of the ICE surge say Good posed no physical threat to officers and have disputed US government assertions that the agent who shot her feared she was trying to run him over.

Rather than end the ICE surge, as demanded by state and local leaders, the Trump administration instead said it would send hundreds more agents to bolster a force of about 2,000 deployed to the city earlier.

The latest shooting followed days of chaotic clashes in Minneapolis between heavily armed federal agents and civilians they stop in the streets, and with activists such as Good, who have showed up to observe and record the encounters.

ICE agents vs community members

Agents appear to be conducting roving sweeps and arresting people without warrants, based on resident accounts and videos.

Reuters journalists have documented scores of agents carrying weapons through the icy streets of residential neighbourhoods, wearing military-style camouflage gear and masks that cover their faces.

They are often met by residents blowing whistles and shouting at the officers.

On occasion, the agents have smashed car windows and pulled people from their vehicles, videos show.

Some have confronted non-white US citizens, demanding to see their identification before walking away, drawing angry jeers and accusations of racism from bystanders.

The agents have used chemical irritants on protesters, sometimes firing orange pepper spray into faces at close range or igniting flash-bang grenades near groups in the street.

Disputing accusations of misconduct, the DHS has said its agents have increasingly been subject to assaults while trying to find and detain immigration violators.

The DHS also has rejected accusations of racial profiling, saying arrests are based on reasonable suspicion that individuals lack legal immigration status.

Immigration officers have also arrested US citizens for allegedly disrupting enforcement. Groups of agents have chased protesters, including at least one dressed in a giraffe costume, before wrestling them to the ground to detain them.

Legal refugees swept up

The nonprofit World Relief said dozens of weekend arrests of legal refugees in the state, including children, were part of a Trump effort to re-vet refugees who entered under Trump’s Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

Asked about such arrests, the DHS referred to accusations of fraud against members of Minnesota’s Somali community.

“The Trump administration will not stand idly by as the US immigration system is weaponised by those seeking to defraud the American people,” a DHS spokesperson said.

Trump has seized on the fraud accusations, calling Somali immigrants in Minnesota “garbage” who he wants deported. Administration officials have sought to tie the Minneapolis crackdown to the scandal.

Trump, a Republican, has argued large-scale surges in Democratic-led cities such as Minneapolis are necessary as authorities there do not sufficiently cooperate with immigration enforcement.

He has threatened to cut off federal funding next month for any state that includes sanctuary cities.

Reuters