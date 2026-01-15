Emmanuel Macron calls emergency meeting to discuss Trump’s Greenland threat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The city of Nuuk in Greenland, on March 28 2025. File picture:

By Inti Landauro

French President Emmanuel Macron convened an emergency defence cabinet in Paris on Thursday to discuss US President Donald’s Trump’s stated intent to acquire Greenland and the forceful crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran.

In an overnight message on X, Macron said a first group of French military personnel were already headed to Greenland to participate in an exercise organised by Denmark and Greenland, an overseas Danish territory.

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, was scheduled to begin at 7am GMT. The meeting was first reported by French news agency AFP.

Allied nations, including Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support to Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment, started as a high-stakes meeting between US, Danish and Greenlandic officials, indicated that there were still fundamental, if not intractable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk see the island’s future.

“At Denmark’s request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organised by Denmark in Greenland,” Macron said in his X post. “The first French military elements are already en route. Others will follow.”

A French military official told Reuters on Wednesday the personnel heading to Greenland were specialists in cold and mountain environments.

Macron is due to deliver a New Year’s address to the armed forces later on Thursday.

Reuters