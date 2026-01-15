Türkiye to deploy jets to Estonia, Romania under Nato air policing missions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Türkiye plans to deploy fighter jets to Estonia and Romania as part of Nato’s enhanced air policing missions, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

Türkiye plans to conduct a four-month deployment in Estonia between August and November, followed by another rotation in Romania from December to March 2027, the ministry said in its weekly press briefing.

Türkiye has contributed significantly to Nato’s air policing operations aimed at protecting allied airspace during peacetime, the ministry added.

It previously carried out enhanced air policing missions in Poland between July and September 2021 and in Romania between November 2023 and April 2024, the ministry added.

The planned deployments come as Nato steps up air defences after what the alliance says are repeated Russian violations of allied airspace.

Turkey is also set to host the next Nato summit in July.

Reuters