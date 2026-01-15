Uganda votes in tense election seen as test of Museveni’s strength

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ugandan voters queue at a polling station before the opening of the general election in Wampeewo, Wakiso District, Uganda, on January 15 2026.

By Ammu Kannampilly

Ugandans voted in a tense national election on Thursday after an often violent campaign and internet shutdown aimed at curbing what the government called “misinformation”, with President Yoweri Museveni seeking to extend his rule into a fifth decade.

Museveni is expected to fend off a challenge from the popular singer Bobi Wine, but the election is a test of the 81-year-old leader’s political strength and ability to avoid the kind of unrest that has rocked neighbours Tanzania and Kenya.

The long-time leader has campaigned on a slogan of “protecting the gains”, vowing to maintain peace and lift the country into middle-income status, even as speculation swirls about his eventual succession.

Wine, a 43-year-old pop star nicknamed the “Ghetto President” for his humble origins, has promised to end what he calls Museveni’s “dictatorship” and has appealed to young people angry about scarce economic opportunities in a country where the average age is just over 16.

Polls opened in the capital, Kampala, amid a heavy police presence. The authorities cut internet access and limited mobile access across the country on Tuesday.

Casting his ballot in the Kasangati township, Ronald Tenwa, a 45-year-old university researcher, complained that political leaders “cling on for a long time”.

“If we vote for someone who cares, things will be better for Uganda,” he said, without specifying for whom he was voting.

Hundreds arrested, at least one killed

Security forces have repeatedly opened fire at Wine’s campaign events, killing at least one person and arresting hundreds of his supporters.

Ugandan police officers arrive to secure a polling station before the opening of the general election in Wampeewo, Wakiso District, Uganda. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

Museveni’s government has defended the security forces’ actions as a justified response to what it called lawless conduct by opposition supporters.

The UN Human Rights office said last week that the elections are taking place amid “widespread repression and intimidation”.

Besides Wine, six other opposition candidates are challenging Museveni — Africa’s third-longest-ruling head of state. Voters will also choose more than 500 members of parliament. Polls are due to close at 4pm, with results expected to be announced within 48 hours.

Museveni is a strategic partner of the West

Museveni came to power at the head of a rebellion in 1986. He has changed the constitution twice to remove age and term limits, and his dominance of Ugandan institutions means there is little prospect of an election upset, political analysts say.

A woman walks past campaign posters of Yoweri Museveni, Uganda's President and presidential candidate of the ruling National Resistance Movement, ahead of the general election in Kampala, Uganda, on January 14 2026. (REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya)

As president, he has positioned Uganda as a strategic partner of Western nations, sending troops to regional hotspots like Somalia and taking millions of refugees.

Economic growth, traditionally reliant on agriculture and tourism, is expected to surge into double digits when crude oil production from fields run by France’s TotalEnergies and China’s CNOOC begins later this year.

Museveni has faced criticism for alleged human rights abuses and unfair elections, charges his government has always denied.

The US denounced his last election victory in 2021 — in which he defeated Wine with 58% of the vote — as neither free nor fair. Security forces killed more than 50 opposition supporters in the lead-up to that vote.

Similar criticism from US President Donald Trump’s administration is unlikely this time after US diplomats were instructed in July not to comment on the integrity of foreign elections.

Presidential succession in focus

Museveni is widely believed to favour his son, military chief Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as his successor, though the president has denied grooming him for the role.

Kainerugaba, a prolific social media presence who often posts threats of violence against opposition leaders, has openly declared his presidential ambitions, but his status as heir apparent is not universally accepted within the ruling party, analysts say.

Juliet Zawedde, an 18-year-old first-time voter in Kampala, said any succession should happen democratically.

“In Africa, too many people in government promote their family members,” she said. “They need to give chances to others.”

REUTERS