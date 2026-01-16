Ex-President Yoon gets 5-year sentence for obstruction

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison for charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central district court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024; a live broadcast of the ruling showed.

He was also found guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with the legal process required for martial law.

The ruling is the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

The ruling can be appealed.

Reuters