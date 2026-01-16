World

Ex-President Yoon gets 5-year sentence for obstruction

South Korean court finds Yoon guilty of martial law obstruction

Reuters Agency

Reuters

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law.
Former president of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, has been sentenced to five years in prison for charges including attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law. (JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo)

A South Korean court on Friday sentenced former president Yoon Suk Yeol to five years in prison for charges including obstructing attempts to arrest him after his failed bid to impose martial law.

The Seoul Central district court said it found Yoon guilty of obstructing authorities from executing an arrest warrant related to his martial law declaration in December 2024; a live broadcast of the ruling showed.

He was also found guilty of charges that include fabricating official documents and failing to comply with the legal process required for martial law.

The ruling is the first related to the criminal charges Yoon faces over his botched martial law declaration.

The ruling can be appealed.

