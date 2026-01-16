Trump backs Palestinian panel for Gaza transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Displaced Palestinians shelter at Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza Strip. US President Donald Trump has said that he supports the newly appointed 'Palestinian technocratic government' in Gaza.

By Kanishka Singh and Christian Martinez

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was backing the newly appointed “Palestinian Technocratic Government” in Gaza, where Washington has announced the launch of a second phase in a ceasefire that went into effect in October but remains fragile.

“I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board’s High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition,” Trump said on social media.

Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas signed off in October on Trump’s plan, which says the Palestinian technocratic body will be overseen by an international so-called “Board of Peace” that is meant to supervise Gaza’s governance for a transitional period.

In another post, Trump said the “Board of Peace”, of which Trump himself is the chair, was formed, and its members would be announced shortly.

Israel and Hamas have accused each other of ceasefire violations in Gaza, where since the start of the truce in October, more than 440 Palestinians, including more than 100 children, and three Israeli soldiers have been reported killed.

The ceasefire has also been tested by the failure to retrieve the remains of one last Israeli hostage, Israeli delays in reopening Gaza’s border crossing with Egypt, and Hamas’ refusal so far to disarm.

By pressing on with the second phase of the ceasefire, Washington and its mediator partners will need to tackle the vexing challenges of disarming Hamas, further Israeli withdrawal tied to the disarmament, and deploying an international peacekeeping force.

The Palestinian technocratic body will have 15 members and will be led by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Western-backed Palestinian Authority who had been in charge of developing industrial zones, according to a statement by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey.

“These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future,” Trump said. Many experts say Trump being chair of the board meant to supervise Gaza’s governance resembled a colonial structure.

He also said Egypt, Qatar and Turkey will help to secure what he called a “comprehensive demilitarisation agreement” with Hamas.

Israel’s assault on Gaza since late 2023 has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis and internally displaced Gaza’s entire population. Multiple rights experts, scholars and a UN inquiry say it amounts to genocide. Israel has said it took action in self-defence after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages in their 2023 attack.

Reuters