Walmart reshuffles executive team ahead of Furner’s takeover as global CEO

Walmart announced a series of executive changes on Friday as John Furner prepares to take over as CEO of the world’s largest retailer on February 1, replacing Doug McMillon.

The moves aim to maintain the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer’s growth momentum and bellwether position in the industry by promoting four longtime executives and expanding their responsibilities.

David Guggina will become CEO of Walmart’s largest division, Walmart US, replacing Furner in that role. Currently serving as chief e-commerce officer of Walmart US, Guggina has spent nearly eight years at the retailer in various positions, including executive vice president of supply chain operations. The US CEO position is highly coveted, as Walmart typically promotes leaders from this division, which generates about two-thirds of its annual revenue, to the top corporate job.

NICHOLAS TO LEAD WALMART INTERNATIONAL

Walmart also promoted Chris Nicholas to CEO of its $100bn Walmart International division, a day after announcing that current head Kathryn McLay would leave the company. Nicholas currently leads Sam’s Club, where he will be replaced by the chief merchandising officer for Walmart US, Latriece Watkins.

Additionally, Seth Dallaire, currently Walmart US chief growth officer, will expand his responsibilities globally as chief growth officer of Walmart Inc, the company said in a statement.

All leadership changes take effect on February 1.

“These leadership changes mark a key step in how we organise for the future. Even the best teams need the right structure to win,” Furner said.

According to a company filing, Furner’s annual base salary is set at $1.5m. He will receive a one-time stock award worth $10m and be eligible for an annual equity award valued at about $17m in fiscal 2027.

The moves come at a critical time for Walmart as it navigates domestic inflation pressures and strains on lower-income US households. President Donald Trump’s volatile trade policies have weighed on the company’s operations and supply chain relationships with key growth markets, including China, India and Mexico.

Despite these challenges, Walmart has performed strongly. The company has reported quarterly revenue growth for nearly a decade straight, and its shares hit a record high this week. The stock gained 21% in 2025, significantly outpacing the 1.3% rise in the S&P 500 Consumer Staples index.

Reuters