Syrian government, US-backed Kurdish forces agree immediate ceasefire

A Syrian man on his land near the banks of the Euphrates River near Qere Qozaq, which is under the controls of Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The January 18 2026 ceasefire will be in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF affiliated forces to the east of the river. Picture: REUTERS/ORHAN QEREMAN/FILE

The Syrian government and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) agreed on an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire on all fronts on Sunday after days of fighting as the army advanced into Kurdish-held territories in the northeast.

The ceasefire will be in parallel with the withdrawal of all SDF affiliated forces to the east of the Euphrates River, according to a document published by the Syrian Presidency on Sunday.

The deal entails merging all SDF forces into the defence and interior ministries after conducting required security checks, the statement said.

The government will also immediately and completely take over the Kurdish-held provinces of Deir al-Zor and Raqqa militarily and administratively.

All border crossings, and gas and oil fields in the area, will also be handed over to the Syrian government.

The SDF will be committed to evacuating all non-Syrian leaders and forces affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) outside of the country.

The document, shared by the Syrian presidency, showed the signatures of both Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF head Mazloum Abdi.

“All lingering files with the SDF will be resolved,” state media quoted Sharaa as saying.

He said he was set to meet Abdi on Monday.

Reuters