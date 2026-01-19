World

EXCLUSIVE | German investments in US nearly halve in Trump’s first year back, report shows

Reuters

An American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange building in Manhattan in New York City, New York, the US.

By Rene Wagner and Maria Martinez

German companies pulled back on investment and exports to the US during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term, hit by trade uncertainty and higher tariffs, according to a report by the German Economic Institute (IW) seen by Reuters on Monday.

Over the period from February to November 2025, German firms invested about €10.2bn in the US, down from almost €19bn in the same period a year earlier, a decline of roughly 45%, the study showed, using data from the German Bundesbank.

Because direct investment flows often fluctuate strongly, IW also compared the figures with the average value for the reference period from 2015 to 2024, which was about €13.4bn euros.

“Even relative to that, the figure since Trump took office is down by more than 24%,” said IW researcher Samina Sultan.

EXPORTS ALSO IN DECLINE

German exports to the US also weakened, with shipments falling 8.6% between February and October 2025 compared with the same period a year earlier, IW said, the steepest drop since 2010 outside the Covid-19 period.

The report said companies were unsettled by shifting US trade policy and threats of additional duties.

Reuters

