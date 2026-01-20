China’s 2025 trade with North Korea rebounds to pre-Covid levels

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a bilateral summit in Beijing, China, on September 4 2025. File photo

China’s trade with North Korea in 2025 rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, customs data showed on Tuesday, as ties between the two countries improved after Kim Jong Un’s visit to Beijing.

Two-way trade value in 2025 rose 25% from a year earlier to $2.7bn (R44.2bn), according to data from China’s general administration of customs. That was close to the amount recorded in 2019 before a two-year slump caused by pandemic-related border restrictions.

Bilateral trade dropped 5% in 2024 from a year earlier to $2.1bn.

In December alone, China’s exports to North Korea rose 21.2% from a year earlier to $257.4m, the highest monthly level of 2025.

Imports from North Korea also jumped to $52.7m from $37.6mn a year earlier.

Processed hair and wool for wig-making continued to dominate China’s shipments to the isolated country, totalling $208.2m in 2025, up 23.3% from a year earlier.

Other top Chinese exports included soybean oil, fabrics and granulated sugar.

Meanwhile, North Korea sold $190.55m worth of wigs and other hair products to China last year, by far its largest export category, up 5.7% from 2024.

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner and a vital economic lifeline for the secretive state, which is subject to international sanctions for its nuclear weapons programme.

Questions about the future of the relationship have surfaced in recent years as Pyongyang’s ties with Russia have deepened, especially over military cooperation.

Relations have warmed in recent months. Chinese President Xi Jinping held his first meeting with Pyongyang’s reclusive leader in six years when Kim visited Beijing in September, with the two sides affirming their commitment to developing ties and deepening cooperation.

Reuters