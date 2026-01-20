Greenland not ‘natural part’ of Denmark, says Russia’s Lavrov

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia has no interest in interfering in Greenland’s affairs. File photo.

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) — Greenland was not “a natural part” of Denmark and the problem of former colonial territories was becoming more acute, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump has said he wants full US control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, for national security reasons.

On Saturday he announced tariffs on imports from European allies that oppose a potential US takeover.

Russia has reacted gleefully to the growing US-Europe divide over Greenland, but has bristled at Trump’s suggestion that Moscow is also seeking control over the island.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov said Russia had no interest in interfering in Greenland’s affairs and that Washington knew that Moscow itself had no plans to take control of the island.

“In principle, Greenland is not a natural part of Denmark, is it?” Lavrov said.

“It was not a natural part of Norway or a natural part of Denmark. It is a colonial conquest. The fact that the inhabitants are ccustomed to it and feel comfortable is another matter.”

European countries have said Trump’s tariffs announcement would violate a trade deal reached with his administration last year. EU leaders are set to discuss possible retaliation at an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday.

Reuters

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov and Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan