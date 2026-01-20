Trump says he had ‘very good’ phone call with Nato’s Rutte about Greenland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Greenland is imperative for national and world security,' US President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social. File Photo

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had a “very good” telephone call with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte concerning Greenland.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting of parties in Davos, Switzerland, at the World Economic Forum (WEF). He did not specify who the parties were.

“As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for national and world security. There can be no going back — on that, everyone agrees,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump had earlier told reporters the US would talk about acquiring Greenland at this week’s WEF because Denmark cannot protect the territory.

