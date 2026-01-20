WATCH | Blast kills seven at Chinese-run restaurant in Afghan capital Kabul

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Militant group Islamic State claimed responsibility for an explosion officials said killed a Chinese national and six Afghans while injuring several more as it tore through a Chinese-run restaurant in a heavily guarded part of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

Monday’s blast took place in the commercial Shahr-e-Naw area, home to offices, shopping complexes and embassies, police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said. It is considered one of the safest in the city.

The Afghan branch of the Islamic State militant group said it was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The restaurant serving the Chinese Muslim community was jointly run by a Chinese Muslim man, Abdul Majid, his wife, and an Afghan partner, Abdul Jabbar Mahmood, Zadran said.

“The nature of the explosion is unknown so far and is being investigated,” he said.

A Chinese national, identified only as Ayub, and six Afghans were killed in the blast near the restaurant’s kitchen, while several others were injured, Zadran added.

The Amaq news agency said the domestic arm of Islamic State had put Chinese citizens on its list of targets, citing “growing crimes by the Chinese government against Uyghurs”.

Rights groups accuse Beijing of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority group numbering about 10-million who live in China’s far western region of Xinjiang. Beijing denies any abuse and has accused Western countries of interference and peddling lies.

China is verifying details of the blast, about which it had no further information, state-backed media said on Tuesday.

Another Chinese national sustained heavy injuries, the official Xinhua news agency said.

The Chinese embassy urged the Afghan authorities to investigate the explosion, the Global Times newspaper said.

On Monday videos shared on social media showed smoke billowing from a large hole torn in the facade of the restaurant building, while debris littered the street outside.

“We have received 20 people at our hospital,” Dejan Panic, the Afghanistan director of humanitarian group Emergency, said, adding that seven were dead on arrival. “Among the wounded are four women and a child.”

The Taliban took control of war-torn Afghanistan in 2021 and said it would restore security, but bomb attacks have continued, many of them claimed by the local arm of the Islamic State group.

Reuters