World

Azerbaijan agrees to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan joined US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said. On Wednesday Azerbaijan — at war with Armenia for nearly four decades until a US-brokered peace agreement last August — said it had followed suit. File photo. (Sergei Bulkin)

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to contribute to international co-operation, peace, and stability,” said Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and reached a US-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Reuters

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

McBride claims crime intelligence ‘infiltrated’ Ipid

2

‘Liar and greedy’: McBride slams Nkabinde’s testimony

3

Lesufi confirms expired licence of taxi driver, vows crackdown after Vanderbijlpark crash kills 12 children

4

Access to ECD remains a headache, says Gwarube at education lekgotla

5

POLL | As a parent, what vetting steps do you take before trusting scholar transport with your child?

Related Articles