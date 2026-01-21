Azerbaijan agrees to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan joined US President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said. On Wednesday Azerbaijan — at war with Armenia for nearly four decades until a US-brokered peace agreement last August — said it had followed suit. File photo.

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to contribute to international co-operation, peace, and stability,” said Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and reached a US-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.

Reuters