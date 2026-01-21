Azerbaijan agrees to join Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’

Azerbaijan said on Wednesday it has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.
“Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to contribute to international co-operation, peace, and stability,” said Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry.
Azerbaijan and Armenia were at war for nearly four decades over the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh and reached a US-brokered peace agreement last August after meeting Trump at the White House.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan joined Trump’s “Board of Peace” on Tuesday, his spokesperson said.
Reuters
