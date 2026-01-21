France calls for Nato exercise in Greenland and is ready to take part

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during the 80th UN General Assembly, in New York City, the US, on September 23 2025. France has requested that a Nato exercise be held in Greenland. File photo.

France has asked for a Nato exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

News of the request comes as US President Donald Trump barrels into Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, where he is likely to use the World Economic Forum to escalate his push for acquiring Greenland despite European protests in the biggest fraying of transatlantic ties in decades.

Speaking in Davos on Tuesday, Macron said Europe would not give in to bullies or be intimidated, in a scathing criticism of Trump’s threat to impose steep tariffs if Europe does not let him take over Greenland.

Nato leaders have warned that Trump’s Greenland strategy could upend the alliance. Trump has linked Greenland to his anger at not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize.

