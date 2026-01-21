Trump row over Greenland derails Ukraine postwar deal, FT reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington DC on October 17 2025. File photo.

European opposition to US President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

A planned announcement of an $800bn (R13.07-trillion) prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the US at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the report said, citing six officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Nobody is in any mood to stage a grand spectacle around an agreement with Trump right now,” one official told the FT, adding that disputes over Greenland and the Board of Peace had overtaken an earlier focus on Ukraine at the Davos meeting.

Tensions over Greenland disrupted negotiations on the prosperity plan text this week, the FT report said, adding that the US did not send a representative to a key meeting on Monday evening.

The prosperity plan was not being shelved indefinitely and could still be signed at a later date, the newspaper added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday he would travel to Davos only if documents on security guarantees with the US and a prosperity plan were ready to be signed there.

Reuters