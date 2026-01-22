Greenland security talks must respect territorial integrity, says Denmark

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire Nato alliance.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday Denmark and Greenland remain open to constructive dialogue on Arctic security provided discussions respect her country’s territorial integrity.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday walked back threats to impose tariffs on European countries opposing his desire to seize Greenland in remarks at Davos, and ruled out the use of force. He suggested progress had been made on a deal to end the dispute over the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

After meeting with Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, Trump said Western Arctic allies could forge an agreement that satisfies his desire for a “Golden Dome” missile‑defence system to protect the US and access to minerals, while blocking what Trump said are Russia and China’s ambitions.

Frederiksen said Nato was fully aware of Denmark’s position, and she had been informed Rutte’s talks did not involve her country’s sovereignty.

“Security in the Arctic is a matter for the entire Nato alliance. Therefore, it is good and natural it is also discussed between Nato’s secretary general and the president of the US,” said Frederiksen.

“The Kingdom of Denmark wishes to continue to engage in a constructive dialogue with allies on how we can strengthen security in the Arctic, including the Golden Dome of the US, provided this is done with respect for our territorial integrity.”

The US had thousands of troops on Greenland during the Cold War, but in recent decades has radically scaled back its military presence on the resource-rich island, which is part of Nato through Denmark’s membership in the alliance.

The US military maintains a permanent presence at the Pituffik air base in northwest Greenland under a 1951 agreement that also allows the US to build bases provided it notifies Denmark and Greenland.

The island has extensive autonomy from Denmark, though this excludes foreign affairs and defence unless agreed. Since 2009, it has had the right to declare independence after holding a referendum and gaining Danish parliamentary approval.

“It is of course only Denmark and Greenland itself that can strike agreements regarding questions concerning Denmark and Greenland,” Frederiksen said.

Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenlandic member of the Danish parliament, said nothing could be decided without the participation of Greenland.

“Nato in no way has a sole mandate to negotiate anything without us from Greenland,” she said.

Reuters