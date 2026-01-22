Iraq says it will prosecute IS detainees transferred from Syria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A still image taken from an Islamic State video released through the group's Amaq news agency. Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday it would begin legal proceedings against Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said on Thursday it would begin legal proceedings against Islamic State (IS) detainees transferred from Syria after the rapid collapse of Kurdish-led forces in northeast Syria triggered concerns about prison security.

The US military said on Tuesday its forces had transferred 150 IS detainees from Syria to Iraq and that the operation could eventually see up to 7,000 detainees moved out of Syria. It cited concerns about prison security after the military setbacks suffered by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

An Iraqi military spokesperson confirmed that Iraq had received a first batch of 150 IS detainees, including Iraqis and foreigners and said the number of future transfers would depend on security and field assessments. The spokesperson described the detainees as senior figures within the group.

In a statement, the Supreme Judicial Council said Iraqi courts would take “due legal measures” against the detainees once they were handed over and placed in specialised correctional facilities, citing the Iraqi constitution and criminal laws.

“All suspects, regardless of their nationalities or positions within the terrorist organisation, are subject exclusively to the authority of the Iraqi judiciary,” the statement said.

Iraqi officials say under the legal measures, IS detainees will be separated, with senior figures — including foreign nationals — to be held at a high‑security detention facility near Baghdad airport previously used by US forces.

The SDF has previously said it was guarding about 10,000 IS fighters, while thousands of women and children linked to the group were confined in camps.

RELATIVES OF SOME DETAINEES WORRIED ABOUT THEIR FATE

The transfers have raised concerns among some relatives of IS detainees in Europe. A European woman whose relative joined the group and was detained in Syria said her family was alarmed by reports that prisoners were being moved to Iraq.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said the family initially hoped changes in control in Syria might bring information on her relative’s fate.

“At least we thought we might finally learn where he is, whether he is alive or sick,” she said.

“But when we saw that the prisoners were being taken to Iraq, that frightened us,” she added, citing Iraq’s use of the death penalty.

Iraqi officials say the country’s courts are responsible for ensuring due process.

REUTERS