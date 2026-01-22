NATO to boost Arctic security in Greenland under Trump deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte has called on allies to step up their presence in the Arctic. File photo.

NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte said on Thursday NATO allies will need to step up their presence in the Arctic under a framework deal with US President Donald Trump after he backed off from tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force.

Rutte told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that it was now up to NATO’s senior commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would hope for 2026; I hope even early in 2026,” he said.

TRUMP U-TURN CALMS MARKETS

Trump’s ambition to wrest sovereignty over Greenland from fellow NATO member Denmark has threatened to blow apart the alliance that underpinned Western security since the end of World War Two and reignite a trade war with Europe.

After weeks of threats, Trump on Wednesday stepped back from the threat of imposing tariffs on countries opposing his plans and ruled out using force.

His abrupt U-turn triggered relief and a rebound in European markets but also questions about how much damage had already been done to transatlantic ties.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said no negotiations had been held with NATO regarding the sovereignty of Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

“It is still a difficult and serious situation, but progress has also been made in the sense that we have now got things where they need to be. Namely that we can discuss how we promote common security in the Arctic region,” Frederiksen said.

After meeting with Rutte, Trump said there could be a deal that satisfies his desire for a missile-defence system and access to critical minerals while blocking what he says are Russia and China’s ambitions in the Arctic.

Rutte said mineral exploitation was not discussed during his meeting with Trump, adding that specific negotiations on the Arctic island would continue between the US, Denmark and Greenland itself.

Rutte also said the intensified Arctic effort would not drain resources in support of Ukraine, whose President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to meet Trump on Thursday.

Asked if NATO allies can take Trump at his word, Rutte responded: “You can always take Donald Trump at his word”.

WORRIES ON FUTURE OF TRANSATLANTIC TIES

However, diplomats told Reuters that EU leaders will rethink relations with the US, as the Greenland episode has badly shaken confidence in the transatlantic relationship.

EU governments remain wary of another change of mind from the US president, who is increasingly seen as a bully Europe will have to stand up to.

“Trump crossed the Rubicon. He might do it again. There is no coming back to what it was. And leaders will discuss it,” one EU diplomat said, adding the EU needed to find an alternative to its dependence on the US in many areas.

There were also mixed feelings among some residents in the Greenland capital, Nuuk.

“I’m very thrilled to hear that, first of all, because he has been saying a lot of stuff about taking Greenland with force, like he’ll do it the hard way, which is so scary to hear,” said Ivi Luna Olsen, a tour guide.

“But I’m also keeping my hopes down and still hoping for the best and preparing for the worst because sometimes he can be saying a lot of stuff.”

Addressing the issue for the first time in public, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Greenland’s ownership was not Russia’s concern.

China’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that "the so-called China threat" to Greenland was groundless.

GERMAN LEADER SAYS DON’T GIVE UP ON NATO

Trump’s push to seize Greenland had threatened to reignite a trade war with Europe, and some business groups remain wary.

“What President Trump announces today may be obsolete tomorrow. Reliability is not a minor issue in international trade but rather a key prerequisite for investment and growth,” Dirk Jandura, president of Germany’s wholesale and export association BGA told Reuters.

“The unpredictability is causing lasting damage to confidence in trade relations and remains a serious risk to the global economy.”

Also speaking in Davos, German chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed Trump’s move, saying countries should not give up on NATO.

“Despite all the frustration and anger of recent months, let us not be too quick to write off the transatlantic partnership,” he added.

REUTERS