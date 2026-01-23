Donald Trump revokes Canada’s invitation to join Board of Peace

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks at the 56th annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 20 2026.

US President Donald Trump withdrew an invitation for Canada to join his Board of Peace initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Trump’s about-face follows Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he openly decried powerful nations using economic integration as weapons and tariffs as leverage.

“Please let this letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post directed at Carney.

Neither Carney’s office nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment on Thursday evening.

Last week, Carney’s office said he had been invited to serve on the board and planned to accept.

Carney received a rare standing ovation in Davos after the speech, in which he urged nations to accept the end of a rules-based global order.

Canada, which recently signed a trade deal with China, can show how “middle powers” might act together to avoid being victimised by US hegemony, he added.

Trump retorted that Canada “lives because of the US”, and told listeners in Davos that Carney should be grateful for the US’ previous largesse.

“Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements,” he added, addressing Carney directly.

The withdrawal of Canada’s invitation came hours after Trump officially launched the board, which was initially meant to cement a Gaza ceasefire. Permanent members must help fund the board with a payment of $1bn each, according to Trump.

“Once this board is completely formed, we can do pretty much whatever we want to do,” Trump said in Switzerland on Thursday. “And we’ll do it in conjunction with the UN.”

The board’s establishment was endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution as part of Trump’s Gaza peace plan, and UN spokesperson Rolando Gomez said on Thursday that UN engagement with the board would only be in that context.

Member nations include Argentina, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan and Turkey. Other US allies, such as Britain, France and Italy, have indicated they will not join for now.