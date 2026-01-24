Federal agents fatally shoot second person in Minneapolis amid immigration crackdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Smoke from burning dumpsters rises, during scuffles between federal agents and community members at the scene of a shooting involving federal immigration agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on January 24 2026.

By Katharine Jackson and Karl Plume

A man shot by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday has died, local and federal officials said, the second fatal shooting involving federal agents this month during a surge in immigration enforcement in the northern US city.

The man, who has not been identified, was armed with a handgun and two magazines, the department of homeland security said in a statement.

A video circulating on social media and aired on cable news stations showed people wearing masks and tactical vests wrestling with a man on a snow-covered street before shots are heard. In the video, the man falls to the ground, and several more shots are heard.

Minnesota governor Tim Walz called for an immediate end to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in the state.

“I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning,” Walz wrote on social media platform X. “This is sickening. The president must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Tina Smith, a Democratic US senator from Minnesota, called the shooting “catastrophic”.

Minneapolis officials urged calm as the incident is investigated. Video from the area showed immigration agents deploying tear gas on a growing crowd of onlookers.

“We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area,” a post by the City of Minneapolis read.

Reuters