Pentagon foresees ‘more limited’ role in deterring North Korea

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a 160-metre tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong in this file photo.

By Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali

The Pentagon foresees a “more limited” role in deterring North Korea, with South Korea taking primary responsibility, according to a policy document released on Friday, a move that could lead to a reduction of US forces on the Korean Peninsula.

South Korea hosts about 28,500 US troops in combined defence against North Korea’s military threat, and Seoul has raised its defence budget by 7.5% for this year.

“South Korea is capable of taking primary responsibility for deterring North Korea with critical but more limited US support,” the Pentagon said in the 25-page National Defence Strategy document that guides its policies.

“This shift in the balance of responsibility is consistent with America’s interest in updating US force posture on the Korean Peninsula.”

SHIFT BY TRUMP TO FOCUS ON US HOMELAND DEFENCE

In recent years, US officials have signalled a desire to make US forces in South Korea more flexible, to potentially operate outside the Korean Peninsula in response to a broader range of threats, such as in defending Taiwan and checking China’s growing military reach.

South Korea has resisted the idea of shifting the role of US troops but has worked to grow its defenCe capabilities in the past 20 years, with the goal of being able to take on the wartime command of combined US and South Korean forces. South Korea has 450,000 troops.

Its defence ministry said the US military based in the country is the “core” of the alliance that has deterred North Korean aggression and ensured peace on the peninsula and the region.

“We will be co-operating closely with the US to continue developing it in that direction,” it said.

The Pentagon is seen from the air in Washington, US, in this file photo. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

North Korea routinely criticises the US military presence in South Korea and joint drills — which the allies say are defensive — as dress rehearsals for invasion against it driven by what it calls Washington’s hegemonic zeal.

The Pentagon’s top policy official, Elbridge Colby, is due to travel to Asia next week and is expected to visit South Korea, a US official said.

The wide-ranging document, which each new administration publishes, said the Pentagon’s priority was defending the homeland. In the Indo-Pacific region, the document said, the Pentagon was focused on ensuring that China could not dominate the US or its allies.

“This does not require regime change or some other existential struggle. Rather, a decent peace, on terms favourable to Americans but that China can also accept and live under, is possible,” the document said, without mentioning Taiwan by name.

China, which describes Taiwan as the most important and sensitive topic in its relations with the US, claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of the island. Taiwan rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims and says only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

China’s defence ministry has repeatedly said that resolving “the Taiwan question” was a Chinese matter.

TRUMP SENDS ‘ARMADA’ TOWARDS IRAN, PRESSURES UKRAINE

Joseph Wu, secretary-general of Taiwan’s National Security Council, said the US strategy document sets the goal of preventing countries like China from dominating the Indo-Pacific and erecting strong “denial defence” along the so-called first island chain, an arc that stretches from Japan through Taiwan and the Philippines.

“Taiwan is a key player in the region & will continue to invest in defence to deter aggression & achieve peace,” Wu posted on X.

The document is based on President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy, published last year, which said the US will reassert its dominance in the Western Hemisphere, build military strength in the Indo-Pacific and possibly reassess its relationship with Europe.

Trump said on Thursday the US had an “armada” heading toward Iran but that he hoped he would not have to use it, as he renewed warnings to Tehran against killing protesters or restarting its nuclear programme. The deployments to the Middle East expand the options available to Trump, both to better defend US forces in the region at a moment of high tension and to take any additional military action after striking Iranian nuclear sites in June.

The Pentagon document says that while Iran has suffered setbacks in recent months, it is aiming to rebuild its military, with Tehran leaving open the possibility that it could “try again to obtain a nuclear weapon”. Even with US troops heading to the region, the document says, Israel is a “model ally” and could be further empowered to defend itself. The US has had a sometimes strained relationship with Israel over its war in Gaza.

Trump’s National Security Strategy from last year drew an outcry from Europeans after it said that Europe faced “civilisational erasure” and might one day lose its status as a reliable US ally.

The Trump administration is putting pressure on Ukraine to reach a peace deal in the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede its entire eastern industrial area of Donbas before it stops fighting.

The Pentagon’s strategy document is more measured on European allies, saying that while the US will remain engaged in Europe, it will prioritise defending the US and deterring China.

It says Russia will remain a “persistent but manageable” threat for Nato’s eastern members and that the Pentagon will provide Trump with options to “guarantee US military and commercial access to key terrain” in different parts of the world, including Greenland.

Trump said this week he had secured total and permanent US access to Greenland in a deal with Nato, whose head said allies would have to step up their commitment to Arctic security to ward off threats from Russia and China.

Reuters