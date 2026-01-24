US-backed Ukraine-Russia talks start in Abu Dhabi

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators met in Abu Dhabi on Friday to tackle the vital issue of territory, with no sign of a compromise, as Russian attacks plunged Ukraine into its deepest energy crisis of the nearly four-year war.

Kyiv is under mounting US pressure to reach a peace deal in the war triggered by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, with Moscow demanding Kyiv cede its entire eastern industrial area of Donbas before it stops fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the territorial dispute would be a top priority of the talks in the UAE.

The negotiations in the Gulf are expected to continue on Saturday morning, Zelenskiy’s aide said.

The talks unfold against a backdrop of intensified Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy system that have cut power and heating to major cities such as Kyiv, as temperatures hover well below freezing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that Ukraine surrender the 20% it still holds of the Donetsk region of the Donbas — about 5,000 km² — has proven a major stumbling block to a breakthrough deal.

Zelensky refuses to give up land Russia has not been able to capture in four years of grinding, attritional warfare. Polls show little appetite among Ukrainians for territorial concessions.

Zelensky said on Thursday in Davos that the Abu Dhabi talks would be the first trilateral meetings involving Ukrainian and Russian envoys and US mediators since the war began.

Last year, Russian and Ukrainian delegations had their first face-to-face meeting since 2022 when they met in Istanbul. A top Ukrainian military intelligence officer also had talks with US and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi in November.

Reuters