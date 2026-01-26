Drone debris sparks fires at two enterprises in Russia’s Krasnodar region, authorities say

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Tents of a government-run humanitarian aid point, where residents can warm up, charge their devices, get hot drinks and psychological support, installed next to apartment buildings during a power blackout after critical civil infrastructure was hit by recent Russian missile and drone strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 25, 2026. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Two enterprises caught fire and one person was injured in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Russia’s Krasnodar region after drone fragments fell on them, the regional emergencies centre said on Monday.

The centre did not specify what enterprises were affected. The city hosts a private refinery with a capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day, supplying fuel for domestic use and export.

Russia’s defence ministry said air defence systems had intercepted and destroyed 40 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 in the Krasnodar region.