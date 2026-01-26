World

Rubio and Iraqi PM discuss Iran ties and detention of Isis members

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani discussed his country's ties with Iran in a call with US secretary of state Marco Rubio. (Iraqi Prime Minister Media Offic)

US secretary of state Marco Rubio held a call on Sunday with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the state department said, where the two discussed the transfer and detention of Islamic State members in Iraqi facilities and Iraq’s ties with Iran.

“(They) discussed ongoing diplomatic efforts to ensure countries rapidly repatriate their citizens in Iraq, bringing them to justice,” the state department said.

Rubio also “emphasised that a government (in Iraq) controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts, or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the US and Iraq”.

