Trump says administration is ‘reviewing everything’ about Minneapolis shooting

US president tells WSJ administration will make decision on fatal shooting

A protester holds a placard against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the scene where federal agents fatally shot a man while trying to detain him, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, on January 24 2026. (Tim Evans)

US President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in an interview published on Sunday his administration is “reviewing everything and will come out with a determination” about the fatal shooting in Minneapolis.

Trump also signalled a willingness to eventually withdraw immigration enforcement officials from the Minneapolis area, the report said.

“At some point we will leave. We’ve done, they’ve done a phenomenal job,” Trump told the Journal but did not offer a timeframe for when agents might depart. “We’ll leave a different group of people there for the financial fraud.”

Saturday’s shooting of Alex Pretti was the second shooting death this month by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis.

Trump’s administration said Pretti assaulted officers, compelling them to fire in self-defence, but video recordings show Pretti was shot many times while restrained on the ground by a group of officers.

Reuters

