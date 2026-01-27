World

Denmark and Greenland prime ministers to visit Berlin and Paris

Leaders to discuss ‘current foreign policy situation and need for strengthened Europe’

Reuters Agency

Reuters

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Picture: Yves Herman
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, together with Greenland's Prime Minister Jan-Frederik Nielsen, will visit Berlin and Paris to shore up support.

The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland said on Tuesday they will visit Berlin and Paris to shore up support amid US President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the Arctic island.

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Jens-Frederik Nielsen will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, official schedules showed.

Trump’s demands for control of Greenland have shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the US, even as Trump last week withdraw tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force.

Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss “the current foreign policy situation and the need for a strengthened Europe” in their meetings, the Danish prime minister’s office said.

The two will also attend the Welt Economic Summit in Germany on Tuesday.

