North Korea fires missiles into sea amid talks of limiting US military role

A North Korean flag flutters on top of a tower in North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong in this file photo. On Tuesday North Korea fired ballistic missiles towards the sea. File photo.

North Korea fired many ballistic missiles towards the sea on Tuesday that were likely short-range projectiles, South Korea and Japan said, as Washington and Seoul hold talks on transforming their defence posture against Pyongyang.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the missiles were launched from an area near the North’s capital, Pyongyang, at about 3.50pm local time towards the sea off its east coast. It said the missiles flew about 350km.

Japan’s coast guard separately said it had detected what could be ballistic missiles launched by North Korea that dropped a few minutes later. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said the missiles would have no impact on Japan.

North Korea has in recent months test-launched short-range missiles and launch rockets that it has said were being developed as a key part of its tactical nuclear arsenal to protect itself from threats from the US and South Korea.

Interest has grown in North Korea’s short-range ballistic missiles and artillery after Pyongyang supplied them to Russia for use in battlefields in the war against Ukraine under a mutual defence pact they signed in 2024.

The launch came during a senior US defence department official’s visit to South Korea, where he discussed modernising their military alliance as Washington seeks a more limited role in their combined defence efforts against North Korea.

Reuters